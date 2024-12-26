Hyperdimensional
The EU AI Act is Coming to America
The AI regulation onslaught
Feb 13
•
Dean W. Ball
43
The EU AI Act is Coming to America
20
Knowledge Navigator
Early thoughts on OpenAI Deep Research
Feb 6
•
Dean W. Ball
53
Knowledge Navigator
18
January 2025
Novus Ordo Seclorum
Reflections on DeepSeek
Jan 30
•
Dean W. Ball
48
Novus Ordo Seclorum
4
On Private Governance
Forging a new path
Jan 27
•
Dean W. Ball
35
On Private Governance
2
Open-Source AI and the Future
Modest visions of an open-source AI future
Jan 23
•
Dean W. Ball
34
Open-Source AI and the Future
8
Unstable Diffusion
On (some of) the latest export controls
Jan 16
•
Dean W. Ball
22
Unstable Diffusion
14
2025: A Look Ahead
AI products, research, and policy to watch in 2025
Jan 9
•
Dean W. Ball
20
2025: A Look Ahead
12
Texas Plows Ahead
Texas' onerous AI regulation is formally introduced
Jan 2
•
Dean W. Ball
29
Texas Plows Ahead
22
December 2024
Measure Up
An Ode to an Instrument
Dec 26, 2024
•
Dean W. Ball
29
Measure Up
14
One Down, Many To Go
Reflections on year one of Hyperdimensional
Dec 19, 2024
•
Dean W. Ball
22
One Down, Many To Go
8
Thresholds
o1, o1 Pro, and what comes next
Dec 12, 2024
•
Dean W. Ball
30
Thresholds
10
Impact Assessments are the Wrong Way to Regulate Frontier AI
A simple case study--and a better way forward
Dec 6, 2024
•
Dean W. Ball
15
Impact Assessments are the Wrong Way to Regulate Frontier AI
12
