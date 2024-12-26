Hyperdimensional

January 2025

Novus Ordo Seclorum
Reflections on DeepSeek
  
Dean W. Ball
On Private Governance
Forging a new path
  
Dean W. Ball
Open-Source AI and the Future
Modest visions of an open-source AI future
  
Dean W. Ball
Unstable Diffusion
On (some of) the latest export controls
  
Dean W. Ball
2025: A Look Ahead
AI products, research, and policy to watch in 2025
  
Dean W. Ball
Texas Plows Ahead
Texas' onerous AI regulation is formally introduced
  
Dean W. Ball
December 2024

