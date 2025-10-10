Hyperdimensional

Hyperdimensional

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Substack Joe's avatar
Substack Joe
6dEdited

Apt: “As you consider whether you want to join the march, look around you. Have the institutions of the present day served you well? Do they seem healthy? Do they seem repairable? Are you happy about the status quo? “

I think you put your finger on the central tension - institutions can’t be static and must be able to shift and change. Otherwise we need new institutions.

If the status quo (or more accurately, participants in the status quo) is set on ossifying itself atop the rest of society, the rest of society will want a word. There is much to be optimistic about if we can avoid the false dichotomy of safety and progress as two things in tension.

Much of getting past that dichotomy is having a clear-eyed view of the flaws and strengths of new technologies in relation to the things our society values - autonomy, liberty, self-determination.

Great piece!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arod Balissa's avatar
Arod Balissa
5d

Lovely read. I particularly like the description of science as an institution that requires change, and find the imagined transformation compelling. I do think that Science is an institution that is a bit different from others and hard to draw parallels to more social ones. I think when it comes to more social institutions and visions of society, people tend to have differing visions (sometimes within camps themselves), and they have an imagined perception of what the vision of the others is, and sometimes that vision is scary. Some people view the Accelerationists and the techno-optimists as supporters of a world without human emotion or without a place for humans. I don't think that's what they espouse, but I think that's what many people think of them. That's partially why I think many people are resistant to change, and in particular with respect to post-AI society.

At the macro level, I agree with your argument and direction, but I am a bit hesitant with stretching out the big-tent approach too much, as I've seen what happens when groups focus on the 80% they agree on for too long. The 20% we disagree on matter greatly to the how vision is translated into reality, and I suspect that the 20% is what two sides of the AI debate are likely to fight about. I'm not sure there is any other way, but I could be wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dean W. Ball
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture