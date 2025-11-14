Hyperdimensional

Hyperdimensional

Benjamin Todd
2d

This is a nitpick to your main point, but I think the US is still a long way from being fully AGI pilled e.g. growth expectations and interest rates have hardly risen; and it would be possible to scale up compute a lot faster (e.g. most leading TSM nodes are still going to mobile phones).

Alan King
2dEdited

If this is THE definition time of humankind, the US,China and the rest of the world should work together to make sure that AI is not going evil. If we don't go evil, it doesn't matter who 'arrives' first. The distrust between the US and China could push each side to be evil because we assume each other are thinking evil. We don't know if this AI will be the 'end of history'. If it is not, the old rule will still apply: No country can be number one forever. We use your life experience to extraploit but our life time is too short in the the scale of history. There is not enough energy spent on that AI should benefit whole mankind. As you mentioned, the US AI lead by the private companies which are naturally profit-driven and competition-driven(just to win). There is some paradox in this: The "selfish" companies are working in something that could liberate us all or end us all. We have believed the invisible hand for so long. Are we willing to believe that the invisible hand that has been driven by self-interest will liberate us ALL and FOREVER THIS time?

