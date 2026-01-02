Hyperdimensional

Hyperdimensional

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anders Halvorsen's avatar
Anders Halvorsen
Jan 4

Congratulations on the birth of your son. Your essay in Projections was very touching.

Reply
Share
Terri Clark's avatar
Terri Clark
Jan 2

Thank you for -reposting the "Measure Up" piece. It is inspirational and was somewhat prescient, I think. Looking forward to more from you, as life allows.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean W. Ball · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture