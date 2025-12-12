Hyperdimensional

Handle
Dec 12

So much great passion and energy went into this essay, it seemed you really put your, well, full spirit into it. As for "prompt engineering" the time has come to replace it with the same terms we use to recognize excellence in the art and skill of precisely and unambiguously communicating to other humans and efficiently articulating to them exactly what one wants done, which requires exceptional coherence and clarity that is both conceptual and verbal. In the military this is when the process of order composition is acheived at its highest level (consider Napoleon's iterative process), but at a more abstract level it is human-to- system "project elocution". If you could measure that human skill of conceptual-verbal drafting craftsmanship on a scalar, it will correlate with who pulls ahead in the near future. Literally skill at wielding a new kind of pen in the old "the pen is mightier than the sword" idiom.

André Gualtieri
Dec 12

I share this balanced techno-optimistic outlook of yours, combined with the prudence of a conservatism that values tradition. I think this is a strong combination for anyone who wants to offer their children the best opportunities of today’s world without letting the negative aspects of addiction and superficiality dominate their relationship with technology. I see this as one of the greatest responsibilities of those who seek to exercise parenthood in our times.

