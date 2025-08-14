Hyperdimensional

Paul Cough
Aug 18

I've enjoyed your hyperdimensional posts and am glad you're back at it. Re Thin Air, you mention fission, fusion and enhanced geothermal but are silent about solar, despite its low and declining costs (incl with batteries) Why silent? Is that simply because the US isn't good at making them right now?

Sri
Aug 17

This sounds great - but we know that data center electricity consumption (especially for pre training) is extremely in flexible - the idea that Stargate would stop training machine God, even for two days and risk ruiningtheir training run seems like a tall ask, no? I'm sure I'm missing something...

