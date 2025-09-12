Hyperdimensional

Daniel Kokotajlo
1d

Love it! This story would be right at home around 2035 or so in the new scenario we're working on. How would you feel if we linked to it approvingly?

(That is, this story seems to depict roughly human-level AGI, not crazy superintelligence, operating for a period of several years, during an industrial explosion that's perhaps not quite as fast as it could be, but still very fast by historic standards. Which is what I expect conditional on there being some decent amount of *effective, targeted* regulation & alignment being solved (perhaps due to the regulation)).

Rob L'Heureux
7h

First, this story was great and very plausible near-term fiction. I shared with some friends, who started speculating you would have to secure the 1 MW nuclear reactor against other AI-bots, possibly from other corporations or scavengers, looking for free juice at night when it's not allowed to operate. Dynamic systems are hard!

