Steve Newman
7d

> Coding agents of the near future might well be able to scrape hours of pornography from the internet, discover vulnerabilities in school networks to access private school documents (like answer keys or grades), hack into the smart home equipment of the girl a fifteen-year-old boy has a crush on, and so on. Is there some broader education we might wish to impart on a child before we let him use technologies with such power?

I'd suggest that the key problem in these scenarios is that school networks or smart home equipment are vulnerable to hacking through casual use of consumer-grade coding agents. If that is true, then we are already in a *very* bad situation, as 15-year-olds are not the only threat actors.

In other words, if we live in a world that is so fragile that children must be carefully trained not to brush up against it, then our first thought should not be to teach children to be extremely careful; it should be to address the fragility.

Of course we kind of *do* live in that world. And we desperately need to address it, for instance by systematically improving cybersecurity. Hopefully, in doing so, we will partially ease the dilemma you're addressing here.

(I do say "partially". I have no idea what to think or do about the question of children finding ways to access pornography, for instance.)

