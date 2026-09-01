Hyperdimensional

Hyperdimensional

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
8h

“There is probably nothing we could have ever done to avoid this outcome” Outrageous that the guys working at the uncontrollable super-weapons corporations keep telling us oh gee whiz this is all inevitable and we can only stop endangering humanity if someone else makes us stop.

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Robin Reese's avatar
Robin Reese
7h

The identity infrastructure answers who’s accountable. Yet it doesn’t quite answer whether the decision was right in the first place. I am a little concerned that the first can make the second feel more settled than it is. And I appreciated the candor of your closing. That kind of public self-examination has become rare.

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