Hyperdimensional

Hyperdimensional

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Joe149's avatar
Joe149
7d

Just as a moderating comment - to detect many of these historically present vulnerabilities, Claude requires access to the source code - which in most cases is not public or available to hackers. It can, of course, also find vulnerabilities in running code, but not to the extent it can from the source. One would assume that all significant open-source code would be analyzed quite soon, and than subsequent releases would also be analyzed.

This is not to say that Claude doesn't represent a significant threat. But it can also be looked at as a resource that will, over time, reduce that threat.

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Mind the Gap's avatar
Mind the Gap
6d

The private governance frameworks point is where this gets really hard in practice. The audit model makes structural sense but the institution that does it has to solve difficult design problems simultaneously: enough independence to be credible to the public, enough technical access to be credible among the labs, and meaningful enough to make participation rational for companies that have no obligation to cooperate.

Even then, no frontier lab will volunteer for that level third-party scrutiny unilaterally; the competitive exposure is too asymmetric. You need all the major players to move together, and that only happens when there's a credible forcing function from above. Someone has to set the table before anyone will sit down.

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