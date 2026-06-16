Hyperdimensional

Hyperdimensional

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Spherb's avatar
Spherb
5d

After reading this essay, I’m left wondering: What do you think Anthropic should have done with Mythos?

Like, I agree that “tread carefully” is certainly good advice here, but it’s not clear *how* they could’ve tread more carefully. Outside of vibes-y actions like verbally appeasing the Trump admin or hiring a few republicans, I don’t k know what you would have recommended policy-wise. Sit on frontier models until after OpenAI releases a better one? That would cost them the lead in the AI race forever. Run the release by the Trump admin first? What else were Glasswing, the NSA and Pentagon briefings, etc? Add more safety measures? To shut down all GPT-5.5 levels of cyber capabilities *with near-perfect reliability* probably isn’t technically feasible.

The only thing I can think of that might have realistically worked would be waiting for the government to set up their EO cybersecurity clearinghouse, going through it, and then releasing Fable. But I’m not convinced that would’ve been enough. There’s a high chance that the jailbreak would’ve gone unnoticed (I’m not sure the clearinghouse would be Amazon-level right off the bat), and a high chance that the admin would do their inspection, approve it, and then jump on Anthropic anyway as soon as someone finds a partial jailbreak—because they wanted to.

I agree that Dario et al need to take a few levels in realpolitik, but the amount of blame directed at Anthropic feels a bit like “What was she wearing?”

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4 replies by Dean W. Ball and others
Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
5d

The most alarming detail isn't any single decision. It's the velocity of the swing. The same administration went from "we will not create a licensing regime" to "worldwide export controls on a single model" in a matter of weeks, and the trigger wasn't a change in the technology or a change in the assessed risk. It was a breakdown in a relationship.

That's the structural problem your FDA analogy is really pointing at. When governance runs on relationships rather than institutions, the rules change at the speed of the relationship, not at the speed of the technology. Every company in the field is now operating under a regime that could shift overnight depending on who falls out with whom next. And the damage isn't to any one company. It's to the predictability that every other company, investor, and allied government needs in order to plan at all. The irony is that the stated goal is American dominance in AI, and the one thing that reliably kills a country's lead in a technology race is making the rules unpredictable enough that capital and talent start looking for somewhere more stable to build.

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