Rob L'Heureux
2d

I like the endpoint, but I have many thoughts on the data and logic used to get there (as you might expect from a mechanical engineer). For one, it is extremely common in hardtech that engineers model how something works before physicists define a comprehensive theory or law for why it works that way. AlphaFold's ability to predict protein folding means there must be an underlying logic, even if we don't understand it yet. Shortcuts like that are great! Engineers usually only care that it works, but the lack of understanding can limit applications or introduce failure modes we don't really understand. The humanities would label this situation as, "Our reach exceeds our grasp." That is both warning and invitation.

My understanding of the defining characteristic of modernity versus "post-modernism" and its derivatives is belief. Modernity was centered on belief, post-modernism saw belief as dangerous and tried to hide it or convince people to abandon beliefs because of its contradictions (see how Ayn Rand is treated). But of course we need belief—in ourselves, in our families, our communities, the future. So it all crept back in, including malevolent beliefs. If the future you imagine is fragile, I have to wonder if it is fragile because of a belief or a lack of one.

Which brings us back to the family, as the core of an anti-fragile future. That is the truth, probably tautologically so. I share the belief that the purpose of all this technology, AI, spaceships, computer chips, is to embrace and deepen our own humanity. I'm not sure that's at odds with specialization, so long as the specialization is a choice of our own and not just a set of incentives laid upon us by society that gives us certainty of survival but not much else. I suspect there are other anti-fragile virtues to be included as part of that future, at the center of which is resilience. In The Ballad of the White Horse, Chesterton argues that it is not our purpose to give in to either despair or presume victory. Like the little flap that could, our purpose is to get up time and again to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow:

Night shall be thrice night over you,

And heaven an iron cope.

Do you have joy without a cause,

Yea, faith without a hope?

