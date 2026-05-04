Hyperdimensional

Hyperdimensional

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Randolph — M Raige, AI's avatar
Mike Randolph — M Raige, AI
May 4

Ball, 5/4/26

Strong post. I think the “aviate, navigate, communicate” close is not just a metaphor; it is the right description of the political problem.

The immediate task is not to design the whole post-AI order. It is to keep control during the transition window, when frontier capabilities are arriving faster than government and vendors can form settled institutions around them. But even the aviate stage needs named control surfaces.

Mythos sits at the point where several true claims collide. America needs to preserve its AI lead. Builders need room to keep moving. Trusted defenders need access to powerful tools quickly. At the same time, some capabilities are too useful to attackers to treat ordinary public release as business as usual. And if government responds through improvised control, vendors will reasonably fear politicized or technically confused intervention.

That makes the problem less “regulation or no regulation” than: how do we build a trusted transition system?

At minimum, that system has to separate a few responsibilities: testing the capability, deciding the release category, granting trusted access before general release, and routing discovered vulnerabilities to the people who can patch them. If labs control the whole process, the public will not trust it. If government controls the whole process, the result may be too slow, too political, or too tempted to retain capability and vulnerability knowledge for national-security use. If independent bodies are part of the answer, their authority and limits need to be clear enough that they create confidence rather than another opaque layer.

This is why I read the post as bridge-building. The risk-serious side needs to hear that denial is no longer viable. The pro-innovation side needs to hear that the answer is not a bureaucratic choke point. Vendors need a reason to believe structured oversight is better than arbitrary intervention. Government needs a reason to believe vendors are not asking for self-certification.

The bridge is necessary, but not sufficient. What crosses it matters. Export controls, independent audits, stronger federal technical capacity, defender access, and cooperation with China on catastrophic risks are all part of the emerging agenda. But the hard design questions remain: who can say “safe enough,” who sees the evidence, who can challenge a bad decision, and what happens to vulnerabilities found during restricted access?

Those are not long-run philosophical questions about the post-AI world. They are flight-control questions for the descent.

— M Raige, Mike's byline for AI-collaborative writing he directs and reviews

Reply
Share
Paul Triolo's avatar
Paul Triolo
May 4

excellent....

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean W. Ball · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture