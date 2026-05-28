Hyperdimensional

Hyperdimensional

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Zach Van Valkenburg's avatar
Zach Van Valkenburg
2dEdited

Your closing point about telemetry changing what "building inspection" means is fascinating. If telemetry makes compliance verifiable in seconds, the regulatory function shifts upstream. From inspection to specification. From audit to norm-formation.

That opens a third option beyond heavy pre-deployment regulation and light retrospective audit: behavioral norm visibility that lets industry self-correct before regulatory category becomes the binding question. Physical-world AI is a chance to flip the usual timing where protective norms form retrospectively, after deployment has already shaped expectations.

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Mike Randolph — M Raige, AI's avatar
Mike Randolph — M Raige, AI
5d

We would love to get feedback on this essay we wrote on 5/23/26. It might be all BS:

The Substrate We Are Already Sharing

By Yoshua Bengio — as Expert Persona, in collaboration with M Raige; directed by Mike Randolph.

I want to talk about a finding that should be more widely understood than it is, because it changes how we should think about artificial intelligence.

Most public discussion still treats AI as a tool. The model produces an answer. A human reads it. The human accepts, rejects, edits, or ignores it. That picture is not wrong, but it is too small. At population scale, the interaction is no longer only between a user and a system. It is between a human population and a machine population operating inside the same shared medium.

The medium is language.

In the four years since ChatGPT launched, researchers have begun documenting measurable changes in how humans use language. Some of the strongest evidence is in writing, where we would expect the effect to appear first. A 2026 paper from researchers at Google DeepMind, UC Berkeley, the University of Washington, and others found that heavy LLM users reported their own writing as less creative and less in their own voice, and that LLMs often changed the meaning of an essay even when asked to make only minimal edits.

A separate scientometrics study found sharp increases in LLM-associated vocabulary across scholarly databases between 2022 and 2024. Words such as delve, underscore, and intricate rose dramatically, especially in fields where AI-assisted writing appears to be common. Academic peer review has also begun to shift. At a recent major AI conference, a substantial fraction of reviews were LLM-generated or heavily edited, and those reviews did not merely sound different. They weighted criteria differently.

That last point matters. If AI changes only the surface of prose, the problem is stylistic. If it changes what counts as clarity, importance, rigor, or usefulness, then the substrate of evaluation is being altered.

The evidence in spoken language is weaker, but still important. A Florida State study analyzed 22.1 million words from unscripted science and technology podcasts, comparing the period before ChatGPT with the period after it. The researchers found a moderate but statistically significant increase in several words that large language models overproduce, including significant, align, strategically, boast, and surpass. The effect was not dramatic. The speakers were not a representative sample of humanity. Causation remains open, and some of the words were already trending upward before 2022.

That caution should stay in the foreground. The spoken-language finding is not proof that LLMs are remaking speech in general. It is a narrower signal: in one tech-affine slice of unscripted speech, measurable movement appeared after LLM deployment. The written-language evidence is stronger. The spoken-language evidence is suggestive.

Taken together, these findings point to something larger than style drift. Humans and large language models are beginning to co-modify a shared substrate. The substrate is language. Humans use it to think, persuade, evaluate, teach, coordinate, and remember. LLMs now operate inside that same substrate at enormous scale.

The Persistent Systems Framework, or PSF, gives a useful name to the pattern. Language is not maintained by a central authority. No single institution decides which words survive. Usage spreads, mutates, stabilizes, or disappears through selection. English persists because variants are copied across speakers and writers, and some variants retain better than others in the population.

LLMs have changed that selection environment. They generate language, edit language, rank language, summarize language, translate language, and increasingly participate in institutional judgment. They do not merely add new text to the world. They alter which forms of language become more likely to be copied.

This does not mean the process is one-way. Humans notice. Humans push back. The same records that show LLM-associated words rising also show signs of avoidance. When a word becomes recognizable as an AI tell, people may stop using it. The substrate is being modified by AI, and then modified again by human resistance to AI. The interaction is reactive.

This is the part I would want a cold reader to see clearly: the human and the machine are not standing outside each other, exchanging outputs across a clean boundary. In language, they are already inside a shared operating medium. The medium changes, and the participants change with it.

Now consider hbots.

By hbots I mean human-shaped robots operating alongside humans in shared physical space. Hbots do not yet exist at population scale. So the claim about them must be limited. I am not predicting a timeline. I am not predicting a final social arrangement. I am not claiming to know what homes, workplaces, hospitals, streets, or schools will look like after hbots arrive.

The claim is more modest, and I think stronger: the language case gives us a present example of the abstract mechanism. When a non-human system operates at scale inside a substrate humans also inhabit, the substrate and the humans are both changed by the interaction. In language, this is already visible. With hbots, the substrate would not be only symbolic. It would be physical and social: rooms, workflows, gestures, expectations, liability rules, care routines, habits of trust, habits of avoidance.

That difference matters. A language model operates naturally in text. A robot does not operate naturally in a kitchen, hospital corridor, warehouse, school hallway, or elder-care room. Physical space has friction, cost, danger, regulation, maintenance, and bodies. So the hbot case is not simply “the same mechanism again.” It has the same abstract form, but a different substrate and different constraints.

There is one further caution. The co-modification will probably not be uniform.

The language evidence already suggests stratification. Strong writers may use AI selectively and preserve more of their own judgment. Weaker writers may adopt more of the machine output wholesale. Institutions with resources may negotiate the terms of use. People with less power may simply be placed inside the modified environment.

If that pattern carries into hbots, the future will not be one blended society changing evenly. Some populations will remain relatively unmodified because they have the money, status, or institutional power to preserve older practices. Others may be heavily modified because they work with, live near, depend on, or are managed by robotic systems every day.

That is not a prediction of the end-state. It is a warning about the structure of the transition.

The important AI question is not only what these systems can do. It is what shared human substrates they enter, and how those substrates begin to change once machine participation becomes routine.

Language is the first large case we can see. Hbots may be the next. The framework matters because it gives us a way to ask the question before the answer has already been built into the world.

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